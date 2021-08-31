iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 104,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

