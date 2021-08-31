J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 13,288 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 268.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

