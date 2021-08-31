J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

IWF stock opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

