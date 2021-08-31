J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,570 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.