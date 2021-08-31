J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 598,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

