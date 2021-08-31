Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $62,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 772,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

