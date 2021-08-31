Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $983.33.

FCNCA stock opened at $890.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $828.34. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

