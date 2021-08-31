Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Gap in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.