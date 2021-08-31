Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

NYSE:LSI opened at $124.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

