JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

