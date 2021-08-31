John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the July 29th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund comprises about 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HTY stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

