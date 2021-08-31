Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.61 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $25.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

