Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

