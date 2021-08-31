Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,162 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $266.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.