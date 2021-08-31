JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,920,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,954,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

