Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Cut to $4.80

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.25 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jushi to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

