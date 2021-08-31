Kadant Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $209.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.33.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Kadant by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.