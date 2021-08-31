Karura (KAR) Price Tops $7.98 on Exchanges

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Karura has a total market capitalization of $68.89 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00016955 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Karura has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

