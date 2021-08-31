Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,598. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

