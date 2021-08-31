Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,598. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
