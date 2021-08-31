Kava.io Reaches Market Capitalization of $682.74 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00015967 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $682.74 million and approximately $270.43 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00371421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,195,517 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

