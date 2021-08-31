Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in August

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

KRYAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

