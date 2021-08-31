KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Weber stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

