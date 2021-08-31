Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

