Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in August

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,724,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 4,144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,994. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.17. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

