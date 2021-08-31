Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys $725,839.89 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 700,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

