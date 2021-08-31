Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.40 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

