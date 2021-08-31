Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lands’ End stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

