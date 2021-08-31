LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.62 ($73.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

