Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

