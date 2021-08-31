Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

