Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

argenx stock opened at $336.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $301.89. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

