Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,779 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,132 shares of company stock valued at $52,590,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

