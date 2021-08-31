Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,014. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

