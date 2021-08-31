Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Issues Earnings Results

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

Shares of LIZI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,186. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Lizhi alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lizhi stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.