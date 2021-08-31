LOCGame 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,318,871 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

