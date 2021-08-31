Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

