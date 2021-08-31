Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,530 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $210.87. 2,856,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,528. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

