Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.46. 339,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.18. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

