Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,810 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 73,428,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

