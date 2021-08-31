Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 250,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $129,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. 716,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

