Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Head to Head Contrast

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.91 million 1.84 -$14.51 million ($1.14) -3.31 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.91 $164.81 million $5.89 29.34

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Logiq and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -63.60% -75.67% -57.97% Concentrix N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Logiq on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

