Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.54 on Monday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

