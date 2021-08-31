Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.18 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $638.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $584.72 and a 200 day moving average of $497.82. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

