Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 473,521 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 83.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,521 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

