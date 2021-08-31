Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 50,083 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,083 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

