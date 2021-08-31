Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 424,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

