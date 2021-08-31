LSV Asset Management Acquires 17,200 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $76,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $372,050. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

