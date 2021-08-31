LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 110,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

