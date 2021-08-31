LSV Asset Management Sells 36,830 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

