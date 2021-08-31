LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

